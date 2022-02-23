February, The Month Of Palindromes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Valentine’s Day is the most prominent date that comes to mind whenever we think of February, but it has another interesting feature. It is also the month with the highest number of palindrome dates. The first palindrome date of the year was January 22, 2022 (22-1-22) while the first palindrome this month was February 2, 2022 (2-2-22).

More importantly, what is a palindrome? It is defined as a word, phrase or number which reads the same backward as forward, such as liril or civic. The dates which we are talking about here are numeric palindromes.

February has 10 palindromes which are listed below:

February 2, 2022 (2-2-22)

February 20, 2022 (2-20-22)

February 21, 2022 (2-21-22)

February 22, 2022 (2-22-22)

February 23, 2022 (2-23-22)

February 24, 2022 (2-24-22)

February 25, 2022 (2-25-22)

February 26, 2022 (2-26-22)

February 27, 2022 (2-27-22)

February 28, 2022 (2-28-22)

While in the upcoming months this year, the following are the palindrome dates:

March 22, 2022 (22-3-22)

April 22, 2022 (22-4-22)

May 22, 2022 (22-5-22)

June 22, 2022 (22-6-22)

July 22, 2022 (22-7-22)

August 22, 2022 (22-8-22)

September 22, 2022 (22-9-22)

November 22, 2022 (22-11-22)

Basically, except October and December, the 22nd of each month is a palindrome as you might have noticed. February 22, 2022, that is 22-2-2022, a palindrome date, is also known as Twos Day, due to the nature of this numeric palindrome.

Interestingly, in the English language, two palindromic novels have been published: Saire:Veritas by David Stephens (1980) and Dr Awkward & Olson in Oslo by Lawrence Levine (1986). Dammit I’m Mad written by Demetri Martin is a palindromic 224-word poem. The Finnish 19-letter word saippuakivikauppias (soapstone vendor) is the longest palindromic word which is part of everyday use. Closer home, the word Malayalam, the language used predominantly in Kerala, is also a palindrome.