Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 24th

ASIX, AA, ACGL, RE, and TSE have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on February 24, 2022.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

AdvanSix ASIX: This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Price and Consensus

 

AdvanSix Price and Consensus

AdvanSix price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Quote

Alcoa AA: This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.8% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Price and Consensus

 

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote

Arch Capital Group ACGL: This company that offers insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group RE: This company that writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo TSE: This materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo PLC Price and Consensus

 

Trinseo PLC Price and Consensus

Trinseo PLC price-consensus-chart | Trinseo PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Alcoa (AA): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Trinseo PLC (TSE): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

AdvanSix (ASIX): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)?

Stocks

Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Stocks

Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)?

Read More

Latest on United States

Future of Entrepreneurship

New Episode of 'Going Public': Does Anything Compare to In-Person Meetings?

Going Public

Finance

Grimace-Free Ways to Learn Personal Finance

Liz Weston, CFP®

Entrepreneurs

Areas in Medtech That Need Innovative Entrepreneurs

Pritom Das

Pritom Das

Read More