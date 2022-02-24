New Strong Sell Stocks for February 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Affiliated Managers Group AMG is a global asset manager with equity investments in a large group of investment management firms or affiliates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Albany International AIN is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Holly Energy Partners HEP owns and operate refined product pipelines and terminals in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Albany International Corporation (AIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research