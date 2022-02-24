Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th
CCS, COWN, and VIST made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on February 24, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:
Cowen Group COWN: This investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Cowen Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.91, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Vista Oil & Gas VIST: This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Quote
Vista Oil & Gas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.54, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Quote
Century Communities CCS: This home building and construction company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
