Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

- Zacks

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.45%.

Resources Connection RGP: This multinational professional services company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.41%, compared with the industry average of 0.71%.

Hanmi Financial HAFC: This commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.30%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%.

Zacks Investment Research