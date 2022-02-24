Company News for Feb 24, 2022
Companies in The News Are: LOW,TJX,BCS,ETR
- Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW gained 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.78 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 per share.
- The TJX Companies, Inc.’s TJX shares fell 4.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90 per share.
- Shares of Barclays PLC BCS gained 2.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share.
- Entergy Corporation’s ETR shares gained 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share.
