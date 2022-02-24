Integra's (IART) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Gross Margin Drops

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 84 cents for the fourth quarter of 2021, unchanged year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like divestiture, acquisition and integration, banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other expenses, among others.

GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter was 53 cents, a significant plunge from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, adjusted EPS was $3.18 per share, up 29.8% from 2020 and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Revenue Discussion

Total revenues in the reported quarter improved 4.3% year over year to $405.5 million. The metric exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. Organically, revenues increased 8.3% year over year. The quarter’s figure exceeded the company’s fourth-quarter sales estimate of $403 million by 0.6%.

Total reported revenues included $16.9 million from the acquisition of ACell, which was completed on Jan 20, 2021.

Full-year 2021 revenues were $1.54 billion, a 12.4% rise from 2020 on a reported basis (up 14.2% organically). The full-year figure was almost in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Segmental Details

Coming to product categories, revenues from the Codman Specialty Surgical (“CSS”) segment rose 6.4% year over year on a reported basis to $270.7 million (organically, up 9%). This improvement can be attributed to a strong recovery in order demand as the strength in Neurosurgery was broad-based and included sales from the company’s new CereLink ICP monitoring. Further, continued recovery in sales of capital equipment contributed to the growth.

Tissue Technologies revenues totaled $134.9 million in the fourth quarter, up 0.4% year over year on a reported basis and 6.7% on an organic basis. This organic growth was led by sales in Private Label and sales in Wound Reconstruction and Care, with strength in Integra Dermal Matrices and SurgiMend.

Margin Trend

In the reported quarter, gross profit totaled $249.3 million, up 3.2% year over year. The gross margin contracted 69 basis points (bps) to 61.5%. The company-adjusted gross margin was 66.8%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 0.1% to $162.3 million in the quarter under review, while research and development expenses rose 11.5% to $24.7 million.

Overall, adjusted operating profit rose $62.3 million, up 9.3% year over year. Adjusted operating margin saw a 69 bps expansion year over year to 15.4%.

Financial Position

Integra exited 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $513.4 million, up from $470.2 million at the end of 2020.

Cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of 2021 was $312.4 million compared with $203.8 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

The company provided its financial guidance for 2022 and the first quarter, taking into account pandemic-related uncertainty across all markets and product lines.

For 2022, the company projects revenues in the band of $1.58-$1.60 billion. This represents reported growth of approximately 2.5% to 3.5% and organic growth of approximately 3.5% to 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 1.62 billion.

The company expects to report adjusted earnings per share in the band of $3.27 to $3.35 for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.42.

For the first quarter of 2022, Integra expects revenues in the range of $357 million to $365 million, reflecting (1%) to 1.5%growth on a reported basis and 0% to 2.5% growth on an organic basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 403.6 million.

Adjusted earnings per share are estimated in the range of 67 cents to 71 cents, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at 79 cents.

Our Take

Integra exited the fourth quarter of 2021 on a bullish note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The year-over-year growth in the CSS segment buoys optimism. Sales from CereLink ICP Monitor System and SurgiMend raise confidence. The robust uptake of the company’s products is also a positive. Further, the company’s 2022 financial guidance sighting strong year-over-year growth is encouraging.

However, the increase in costs and expenses weighs on the bottom line. The first-quarter 2022 guidance, clearly depicting significant sequential decline, increases concerns.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Integra currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC, Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO.

Henry Schein, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.9%. Revenues of $3.33 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Henry Schein has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.8%. HSIC surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.5%.

Molina Healthcare reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.88, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%. Fourth-quarter revenues of $7.41 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Molina Healthcare has an estimated long-term growth rate of 18.8%. MOH surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5%.

Bio-Rad reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $3.21, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%. Fourth-quarter revenues of $732.8 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Bio-Rad has an earnings yield of 2.3%, which compares favorably with the industry’s negative yield. BIO surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 66.9%.

