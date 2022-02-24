Nielsen (NLSN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Nielsen Holdings Plc NLSN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 28.

For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $897.6 million, indicating a decline of 46.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 32.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The metric has increased 2.86% in the past 30 days.

The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 25.1%.

Key Factors to Note

Nielsen’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across three key solutions, namely Audience Measurement, Audience Outcomes and Gracenote Content Services.

The company has been gaining momentum across media buyers and sellers on the back of its robust portfolio of solutions. This is expected to have aided the quarterly performance.

The growing momentum of its single cross-media currency, Nielsen ONE, is likely to have been a major positive in the to-be-reported quarter.

In the quarter, the company introduced Nielsen ONE Alpha deduplicated ad measurement for Nielsen ONE. This is anticipated to have supported its quarterly performance.

In the fourth quarter, Nielsen and Whitehardt signed a multi-year agreement for local TV measurement in all markets served. NLSN also signed a multi-year deal with Antietam Broadband for Local TV measurement in Washington, DC, DMA. The benefits of the partnerships are expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

In addition to these, NLSN has been expanding its industry coverage of predictive return on investment (ROI) tools. This is expected to have attracted more advertisers, agencies, and media owners in the quarter under discussion.

Yet, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are anticipated to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

The company’s rising selling, general and administrative expenses are likely to have remained concerning in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Nielsen this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It has an Earnings ESP of +2.78% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that you may also consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

DICK’S Sporting Goods DKS has an Earnings ESP of +4.86% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DICK’s is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS’ earnings is pegged at $3.39 per share, suggesting an increase of 39.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

Baker Hughes BKR has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Baker Hughes is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKR’s earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 75% from the prior-year reported figure.

Casey’s General Stores CASY has an Earnings ESP of +15.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Casey’s is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY’s earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, which suggests an increase of 37.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

