DISH Network (DISH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

DISH Network’s DISH fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 87 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4% but decreased 29.8% year over year.

Revenues decreased 2.4% year over year to $4.45 billion but lagged the consensus mark by 0.4%.

As of Dec 31, 2021, DISH had 10.707 million Pay-TV subscribers in the United States, including 8.221 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.486 million SLING TV subscribers.

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased by roughly 273,000 in the fourth quarter compared with a decrease of roughly 133,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Pay-TV average revenue per user increased 4.5% year over year to $95.94.



DISH TV’s churn rate was 1.40%, up 20 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

DISH TV’s subscriber acquisition cost decreased 3.3% year over year to $823.

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by roughly 245,000 in the reported quarter compared with a net decrease of 363,000 in the year-ago quarter.

DISH closed the quarter with 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $5.40 billion compared with $5.25 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

Total debt, as of Dec 31, 2021, was $21.42 billion compared with $16.20 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

