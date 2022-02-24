Insperity (NSP) Rides on PEO Industry Strength Amid Cost Woes

Insperity, Inc. NSP is currently benefiting from strength in the professional employer organization (“PEO”) services industry and a strong cash position despite increasing expenses remaining a concern.

- Zacks

The company recently reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53.4% and decreased 30.6% year over year. Revenues of $1.29 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4.9% and increased 22.2% year over year.

Notably, the stock gained 16.9% in the past month, significantly outperforming the 1.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.

How is NSP Doing?

Insperity looks strong on the back of a growing PEO industry that is currently being driven by growth of small- and medium-sized businesses, increased need of providing employee benefits, and complex regulation of payroll, payroll tax and employment issues. Insperity, being an integrated human resources and business solutions provider, offers a comprehensive suite of HR services solutions through PEO services known as Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions.

The company exited the December quarter with cash and equivalents of $655 million, which is above its total debt of $369 million. This indicates that the company has sufficient cash to meet its debt obligations. Moreover, Insperity does not have any current debt.

Insperity is seeing an increase in expenses as it continues to invest in growth, technology, and product and service offerings. During 2021, adjusted operating expenses of $646.77 million increased 5.7% year over year. The same rose 12.1% year over year in 2020 and 10.7% in 2019.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Insperity currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors can consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, Accenture ACN and Clean Harbors CLH.

Cross Country Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have surged 85.5% in the past year.

Accenture carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.8% for the current year. It has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 23.4% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10%.

Clean Harbors’ carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.

CLH’s shares have surged 7.1% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Insperity, Inc. (NSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research