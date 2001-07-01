Business Coach Tracy Thrower-Conyers

It helps to have someone remind you how fun the tough business world can be.

As a business attorney of 15 years, Tracy Thrower-Conyers has seen her share of rough waters vis-à-vis the business world. Through the years, entrepreneurs-from start-ups to veterans-have sought out her counsel regularly, and time and again, she's offered this advice: Have more fun. About a year ago, Thrower-Conyers decided to put this mantra to good use by slicing her attorney life in half and becoming a part-time business coach. Her Los Angeles-based company, Entrepreneurial Options, encourages entrepreneurs to identify the things they enjoy most about their businesses and then come up with ways to make their businesses run more smoothly.

Entrepreneur.com: How do you go about helping your clients rediscover the fun in their businesses?

Tracy Thrower-Conyers: We identify what it is that got them into business in the first place and get them [to focus] on that part and [delegate] out the parts that aren't fun. We sit down with clients and identify their strengths and weaknesses and help eliminate the weaknesses. The goal is to have the client working less and making more with their company. It's interesting because people always pick up on the fun. Isn't that why entrepreneurs go into business? That's what I hope. That's why I'm doing it. I am living that philosophy. That's the product of my 15-year career as a complex business attorney. We put the fun into being an entrepreneur. Being in business for oneself should be fun, don't you think?

Entrepreneur.com: What are entrepreneurs' typical concerns?

Thrower-Conyers: I can probably lump the clients into two categories. Some are clients who started a business and aren't having fun, getting burned out and don't know why. They go after it and don't understand that some of the aspects of running a business are aspects that maybe aren't that much fun. They come to me to get back on track. There's also a clump of clients who enjoy their business already but are simply looking for a fresh look of expanding their business. We look at what obstacles they're looking at.

Entrepreneur.com: What areas do you think entrepreneurs need the most assistance with?

Thrower-Conyers: I'm seeing that it's about getting in touch with their values and figuring out if they're living those values. It's really easy to get away from if you're not careful. [You could be making] a lot of money, but what if that means the [work] doesn't line up with your value system? It may not work for you, no matter what you're getting paid and no matter what perks there are.

Entrepreneur.com: Do you see a common thread among the clients you advise?