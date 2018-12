Find out what your employees are worth.

November 5, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Want to get an idea what others in your industry are paying workers? The Bureau of Labor Statistics offers the National Compensation Survey for most regions of the country. The information is broken down by occupation and by various levels of experience within that occupation. The bureau also has information about benefits.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need