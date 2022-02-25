Should Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2017.

- Zacks

The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over $452.25 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

There's a lot of potential to investing in small cap companies, but with market capitalization below $2 billion, that high potential comes with even higher risk.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.11%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 17.90% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Dec 21 Cme Eminirus2k (RTYZ1) accounts for about 0.64% of total assets, followed by Crocs Inc (CROX) and Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC).

Performance and Risk

GSSC seeks to match the performance of the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity Index before fees and expenses. The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity Index is designed to deliver exposure to equity securities of small capitalization U.S. issuers.

The ETF has lost about -10.28% so far this year and is down about -3.68% in the last one year (as of 02/25/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $58.73 and $70.38.

The ETF has a beta of 0.97 and standard deviation of 28.27% for the trailing three-year period. With about 1389 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, GSSC is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $59.34 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF has $69.04 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC): ETF Research Reports



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports



iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF (IJR): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.