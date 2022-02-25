New Strong Buy Stocks for February 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

LouisianaPacific LPX: This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Allegheny Technologies ATI: This diversified specialty materials producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies ACLS: This leading producer of ion implantation equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco SUN: This master limited partnership has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Vontier VNT: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

