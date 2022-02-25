Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 25th

LPX, ATI, ACLS, SUN, and VNT have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on February 25, 2022.

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

LouisianaPacific LPX: This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Allegheny Technologies ATI: This diversified specialty materials producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies ACLS: This leading producer of ion implantation equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco SUN: This master limited partnership has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Vontier VNT: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Sunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Vontier Corporation (VNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

