Expansion News: Medicine Shoppe, Rubio's, Steak Escape, Village Inn

July 12, 2001 1 min read

St. Louis, Missouri-Medicine Shoppe International has begun operating outpatient pharmacies in three hospitals in Indianapolis. -Chain Store Age

Carlsbad, California-Rubio's Baja Grill opened its first franchise store at River Park Center in Fresno, California. "The Fresno opening is a milestone for us and marks what we hope will be a long and fruitful partnership between Rubio's and its franchisees," says Ralph Rubio, company president. -Business Wire

Columbus, Ohio-Escape Enterprises Ltd. has opened its first freestanding Steak Escape restaurant in Ohio. Since the chain's founding, Steak Escape has strictly been a mall-based quick-service operation. Now, 10 of the 40 Steak Escapes slated to open this year are planned to be freestanding. The company is also developing plans to co-brand restaurants with Baskin-Robbins. -Business First

Denver-Family-dining restaurant chain Village Inn announced the launch of the first phase of the most aggressive expansion plan in its 43-year history. "In our expansion strategy, we intend to duplicate the successes we've realized in markets where we dominate in our segment," says Frank Scherer, vice president of Village Inn development. The company is looking to expand in Washington, DC; Indiana; New Jersey; North Carolina; Pennsylvania and Virginia. -Nichol & Company