Flowserve (FLS) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y

Flowserve Corporation FLS reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and sales missed estimates by 6.3% and 3.1%, respectively.

The company’s share price decreased 6% yesterday, eventually closing the trading session at $29.70.

In the reported quarter, the machinery company’s adjusted earnings were 45 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. The bottom line decreased 15.1% from the year-ago figure of 53 cents due to lower sales.

In 2021, the company’s earnings came in at $1.38, a decrease of 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue Details

In the fourth quarter, Flowserve’s sales were $919.5 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. The metric was down 5.7% on a constant currency basis.

The company’s top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $949 million.

Aftermarket sales in the reported quarter were up 0.7% year over year (or up 1.8% on a constant-currency basis) to $481.8 million. Original equipment sales totaled $437.6 million, reflecting a decrease of 13.7% (or down 12.7% on a constant-currency basis).

Bookings totaled $969.1 million in the quarter, reflecting an increase of 17.5% (or 18.9% on a constant-currency basis) from the year-ago quarter. Backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $2 billion.

The company currently has two reportable segments — Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:

Revenues from the Flowserve Pump Division were $648.9 million, decreasing 6.7% year over year or 5.6% on a constant-currency basis. Bookings rose 22.4% to $693.5 million.

Revenues from the Flow Control Division were $272.8 million, decreasing 6.2% year over year or 5.6% on a constant-currency basis. Bookings of $278.8 million increased 7.9%.

In 2021, the company’s revenues came in at $1,075.9 million, up 1.7% year over year.

Margin Profile

In the fourth quarter, Flowserve’s cost of sales decreased 5.7% year over year to $652.4 million. It represented 71% of sales compared with 70% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit decreased 9.6% to $267.1 million, and margin contracted 20 basis points (bps) to 29%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $187.1 million, down 7.7% year over year. It represented 20.3% of sales.

Adjusted operating income in the quarter decreased 23.6% year over year to $85.4 million. Adjusted operating margin decreased 200 bps to 9.3%. Net interest and other expenses (adjusted) jumped 7.6% to $62 million. Effective tax rate was 14.8% compared with 21% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fourth quarter of 2021, Flowserve had cash and cash equivalents of $658.5 million, down from $1,457.3 million at the previous quarter-end. Long-term debt was $1,261.8 million, down 0.8% on a sequential basis.

In 2021, it generated net cash of $250.1 million from operating activities, down 19.5% from the previous year. Capital expenditure in the period totaled $54.9 million, decreasing 4.3% from $57.4 million spent a year ago.

During the year, the company used $104.6 million for distributing dividends and $17.5 million for repurchasing shares.

Outlook

For 2022, the company expects revenues to grow 7-9% year over year. It predicts adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.70-$1.90. For the year, the adjusted tax rate is expected to be 20-22%.

For the year, its interest expense (net) is anticipated to be $45-$50 million, while capital expenditures are likely to be $70-$80 million.

