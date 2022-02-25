Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Company News for Feb 25, 2022

Companies in The News Are: AEP,ATHM,IONS,DISH

  • Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP gained 2.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94 per share.
  • Autohome Inc.’s ATHM shares rose 1.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.58 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share.
  • Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS jumped 5.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.41 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share.
  • DISH Network Corporation’s DISH shares soared 6.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share.


