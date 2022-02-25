Are Investors Undervaluing These Finance Stocks Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

- Zacks

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Orix Corp Ads (IX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. IX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.64. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.06. Over the last 12 months, IX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.48 and as low as 7.62, with a median of 8.74.

IX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.35. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. IX's industry has an average PEG of 0.67 right now. Over the last 12 months, IX's PEG has been as high as 3.61 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.64.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. IX has a P/S ratio of 1.04. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.35.

Finally, investors should note that IX has a P/CF ratio of 4.57. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.23. Over the past 52 weeks, IX's P/CF has been as high as 5.14 and as low as 4.05, with a median of 4.53.

Investors could also keep in mind Oportun Financial (OPRT), an Financial - Miscellaneous Services stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Additionally, Oportun Financial has a P/B ratio of 7.51 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 4.57. For OPRT, this valuation metric has been as high as 20.71, as low as 1.13, with a median of 7.47 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Orix Corp Ads and Oportun Financial strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, IX and OPRT look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Orix Corp Ads (IX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research