Are Investors Undervaluing Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

- Zacks

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Modine Manufacturing (MOD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that MOD holds a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MOD's industry has an average PEG of 0.86 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, MOD's PEG has been as high as 1.56 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.93.

Finally, our model also underscores that MOD has a P/CF ratio of 4.49. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. MOD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.39. MOD's P/CF has been as high as 5.01 and as low as -6.77, with a median of -4.92, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Modine Manufacturing's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MOD is an impressive value stock right now.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.