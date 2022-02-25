Here's How Nordstrom (JWN) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Mar 1, after the closing bell. The fashion specialty retailer is expected to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, suggesting a substantial increase of 395.2% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure of 21 cents. However, the consensus mark has moved down a penny in the past seven days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.41 billion, indicating a rise of 21% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2021 sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 37.3% and 128.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported numbers.

In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 30.4%. However, it delivered an earnings surprise of 24.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Nordstrom has been gaining from improved merchandise, innovative brand partnerships, solid e-commerce growth and sturdy performance at its Nordstrom banner. The company has been focused on technology advancement by boosting e-commerce and digital networks, and improving its supply-chain channels and marketing efforts.

It has been on track with accelerating delivery speed, in-store shopping enhancements, and expanding other omni-channel capabilities like same-day and next-day pick up, along with increasing labor and fulfillment velocity, and throughput in distribution and fulfillment centers. Gains from these endeavors and robust digital traffic are likely to have driven top-line growth at both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. Alongside these, the integration of Rack.com onto Nordstrom.com should have contributed to the company's top line in the quarter under review.

The company's fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its market strategy, which helps engage with customers through better service and greater access to products, irrespective of the shopping mode. As part of the strategy, Nordstrom expanded facilities like order pickup and ship-to-store to all Nordstrom Rack stores.

JWN also remains focused on the closer-to-you strategy, which aims to link stores and services to expedite deliveries, expand online offerings, and add cheaper merchandise to its Rack off-price stores to improve customers' shopping experiences. A rise in new customers, enhanced personalization and expanded product offering are likely to have aided the fiscal fourth-quarter performance.

On its last reported quarter's earnings call, management forecast revenue growth of 35%. It raised its EBIT margin view to 3-3.5% from 3%. For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company envisions significant gross margin improvement on a two-year basis, driven by lower promotional activity and higher regular price sell-through.

However, the company's sales and earnings performances are still short of the pre-pandemic levels. The pre-pandemic period is a more suitable basis for comparison for retailers as elevated COVID-19 impacts related to temporary store closures hurt industry-wide results throughout 2020. Nordstrom is also reeling under higher COVID-related labor and freight costs.

On its last reported quarter's earnings call, management expected SG&A expenses related to fulfillment and labor costs to remain high in the fiscal fourth quarter. It also expected supply-chain disruptions to linger throughout fiscal 2022.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Nordstrom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Nordstrom has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some more companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

DICK’S Sporting Goods DKS currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.86% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved north by 21.1% to $3.38 per share in the past 30 days, indicating a 39.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DICK’S Sporting’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.31 billion, which suggests a rise of 6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DKS has delivered an earnings beat of 104.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings moved up by a penny in the last 30 days to $1.79 per share, it indicates a 16% decline from the year-ago quarter's reported number.

However, Dollar Tree’s top line is expected to have risen year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLTR's quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.13 billion, suggesting growth of 5.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DLTR has delivered an earnings beat of 8.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings moved down 3.8% to $1.28 per share, implying a 14.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

However, Abercrombie’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.18 billion, which suggests a rise of 5.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ANF has delivered an earnings beat of 112.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

