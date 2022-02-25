Envestnet's (ENV) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Envestnet, Inc.ENV reported solid fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

- Zacks

Adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% but declined 27.5% year over year. The reported figure lies above the guidance of 49 cents.

Revenues of $319.6 million surpassed the consensus mark by 2.5% and climbed 21.2% year over year. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $310-$312 million.

Over the past year, shares of Envestnet have gained 12% against 28.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Quarterly Numbers in Detail

Adjusted revenues of $319.7 million jumped 21% year over year.

Asset-based recurring revenues of $195.92 million increased 34% year over year, contributing 61% of total revenues. Subscription-based recurring revenues of $118.08 million were up 8% from the prior-year quarter’s level, contributing 37% of total revenues. Professional services and other non-recurring revenues decreased 35% year over year to $5.62 million.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $56.2 million, down 14% year over year.

Envestnet ended fourth-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalent balance of $429.28 million compared with $393.79 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $848.86 million compared with $847.63 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated around $80.6 million of cash from operating activities. CapEx was $7.95 million.

Q1 & 2022 Outlook

For first-quarter 2022, Envestnet expects adjusted earnings per share between 44 and 45 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents lies above the guidance.

Total revenues are estimated between $322 million and $325 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $323.33 million lies within the guidance.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $52.5-$54.5 million.

For full-year 2022, Envestnet expects adjusted EPS between $2.30 and $2.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 lies above the guidance.

Total revenues are now anticipated between $1.360 billion and $1.385 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion lies within the guidance.

The company projects adjusted EBITDA of $270-$280 million.

Currently, Envestnet carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Robert Half International RHI delivered impressive fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Robert Half’s quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share beat the consensus mark by 5.6% and rose 79.8% year over year.

Robert Half’s revenues of $1.77 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4.3% and increased 36.2% year over year on a reported basis and 36% on an as-adjusted basis.

Automatic Data Processing ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

ADP’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.65 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and rose 9% year over year.

ADP’s total revenues of $4.03 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.1% and improved 9% year over year on a reported basis as well as on an organic constant-currency basis.

Rollins ROL reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same.

Rollins’ adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share meet the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 7.7% year over year.

Rollins’ revenues of $600.3 million beat the consensus mark by 3.3% and improved 11.9% year over year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Envestnet, Inc (ENV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rollins, Inc. (ROL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research