Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Chevron & Novo Nordisk

Friday, February 25, 2022



- Zacks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), Chevron Corp. (CVX), and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Procter & Gamble have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+22.9% vs. +11.3%). While the company has reported earnings surprises for the more than three years straight, revenues beat estimates for the seventh time in a row for second-quarter fiscal 2022.

The Zacks analyst believes that results were driven by improved productivity amid cost headwinds, along with the rising demand for cleaning products due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Management lifted its fiscal 2022 view.



It witnessed SG&A expense leverage, owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, and cost leverage gains due to higher sales and real estate. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts hurt margins. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.



Shares of Chevron have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+22.9% vs. +11.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that based on a slew of tailwinds, the company seems poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best placed integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production growth. America’s No. 2 energy company’s project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.



Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend twice and revived the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.



Shares of Novo Nordisk have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry in the year to date period (-11.7% vs. -7.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company continues to face pricing pressure from other players in the diabetes market which is a concern. Moreover, lower realized prices in the United States, loss of exclusivity for products and stiff competition are affecting sales.

Sales are also being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the supply challenges for Wegovy has hurt the stock. The patent expiry on some of the products in Novo Nordisk’s portfolio is concerning too.



However, its marketed drug, Ozempic, is off to a solid start. The launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. Ozempic, Rybelsus, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of existing drugs is likely to further boost sales.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include FedEx Corp. (FDX), Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Today's Must Read

High Demand & Productivity Plan Drives P&G's (PG) Growth



Chevron (CVX) Boosts Permian Position with Noble Buy



Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Diabetes Drugs Aid Growth Amid Rivalry



Featured Reports

Expanding Customer Base, Steady Investment Aid Atmos (ATO)

Per the Zacks analyst Atmos Energy is gaining from demand from increasing customer base. Long-term investments will fortify infrastructure enabling it to serve more customer and boosts profits.

Dividends & Buybacks Aid FedEx (FDX) Amid Labor Crunch

The Zacks analyst lauds FedEx's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. The Omicron-led staffing crisis is, however, hurting its operations.

Solid Demand Aids Universal Display (OLED) Amid Supply Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Universal Display is likely to benefit from the increasing demand for organic light-emitting diode products along with a strong patent portfolio despite supply chain challenges.

Progressive (PGR) Gains on Premiums, Cat Loss Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, Progressive is set to grow on solid Agency and Direct business, which will drive improvement in net premiums. However, exposure to catastrophe loss remains a headwind.

Inorganic Growth Aids Citizens Financial (CFG), Low Margins Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Citizens Financial's inorganic growth efforts, strong loan and deposit balances support the company's financials. However, rising costs, low margins and loan concentrations ail.

Fortinet (FTNT) Rides on Shift to Subscription Services

Per the Zacks analyst, Fortinet's focus on selling more subscription-based services is helping the company generate stable revenues and higher margins.

Palo Alto (PANW) Rides on Product Strength, Marketing Effort

Per the Zacks analyst, Palo Alto Networks is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products including Strata, Prisma and Cortex. Increasing marketing efforts are also a positive.

New Upgrades

Robust Ticket Sales to Aid Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Per the Zacks analyst, Live Nation Entertainment will continue to benefit from pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. For 2022, the company has already sold 45 million tickets.

Rewire Strategy & EV Efforts Aid Harley-Davidson (HOG)

The Zacks analyst is optimistic of the Rewire plan to boost Harley-Davidson's results with an effective and streamlined structure. Its LiveWire unit seeks to strengthen its mark in the e-bike space.

Sonic's (SAH) Top Line to Get a Boost from RFJ Buyout

The Zacks analyst is optimistic of the RFJ buyout which has substantially boosted Sonic's portfolio and geographical footprint. The deal is expected to add $3.2 billion to Sonic's annual revenues.

New Downgrades

Escalating Costs, Stiff Competition Irks NuVasive (NUVA)

The Zacks analyst is worried about NuVasive's rising operating expenses due to the increase in the contingent consideration liabilities for the Simplify Medical buyout. Stiff rivalry is an added woe.

Escalating Expenses, High Debts Hurt Encompass Health (EHC)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's rising labor cost continue to exert pressure on the margins. A levered balance sheet continues to affect the company's financial flexibility.

Overdependence on Technologies Impede Accuray's (ARAY) Growth

The Zacks analyst is worried about possibility of Accuray's products not gaining significant market acceptance. Accuray's operation in a stiff competitive space is an added issue.

