Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $42.51, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cassava Sciences, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 355.56%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

