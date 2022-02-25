Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Caleres Inc. (CAL) closed the most recent trading day at $20.98, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear wholesaler and retailer had lost 8.57% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Caleres Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Caleres Inc. to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $677.95 million, up 18.74% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Caleres Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Caleres Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Caleres Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.73.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

