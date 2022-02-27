Emulate And Reflect: Musings On Entrepreneurship

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s nothing wrong with looking up to someone you admire. We’ve all had heroes growing up and whether they be sports heroes or real-life heroes, they’ve brought pleasure or excitement to our hearts at one point or another.

Many of us build our careers by trying to emulate the success of our heroes. But we often forget to sit and think or reflect on what we really want out in terms of our success and our achievements.

Your shadow is a reflection of you that’s dark but appears only in the light, and similar to how the world views you, it is always seen differently from your perspective.

So, while it’s good to aspire to reach the heights of your heroes, it’s also very important to take a moment for yourself and reflect on what success really means to you- understanding that is certain to make a whale of a difference in your life.

