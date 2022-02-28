Healthtech Startup ClaimBuddy Raises $3 Million in Pre-series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ClaimBuddy, a healthtech startup, has raised $3 million in a pre-series A round of investment. The round was co-led by Chiratae Ventures and Rebright Partners. Existing investors like Titan Capital & Relentless Ventures, including other private investors, also participated in the round.

Company Handout

Claimbuddy is a healthcare startup that provides a digital infrastructure to hospitals for their patients’ health insurance claims. Established by IIM-Bangalore alumni, the startup acts as a one-stop solution for insurance claims processing by leveraging technology and strong operations. It provides tech and financing solutions to the hospitals and doctors which, the company claims, improves their operational and financial efficiency by at least 30 per cent along with an improved patient experience. The company has processed claims of more than 100 crores and is working with120+ hospitals.

“The investment and our new partnership with Chiratae and Rebright is a powerful endorsement to our vision, strategy and solution which we aim to deliver to the health insurance industry. ClaimBuddy has witnessed 10x growth over the past year and with the help of the funding amount we look forward to accelerating the company’s effort for smoother claim assistance,” said Khet Singh, co-founder, ClaimBuddy.

“For the past one and a half year, we have dedicatedly focused on solving the claim process. We are very much excited about the investment since it will help in the company's growth in key markets. With this investment we are looking ahead to provide the best support to hospitals and partner doctors who are associated with us,” added Ajit Patel, co-founder, ClaimBuddy.