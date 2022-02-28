3 Stocks Witnessing Momentum Anomaly for a Winning Portfolio

The geopolitical issue between Russia and Ukraine has weighed on stocks lately, as investors resorted to panic selling in the apprehension of escalating tensions.

The going will be choppier as long as the market is factoring-in uncertainty. Amidst the developments, one should remember that this is an opportunity to get your favorite stock at a discount.

We know, Momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. But why does the momentum strategy work?

There could be several behavioral biases that most investors exhibit in their decision-making. These emotional responses, or rather mistakes, are the very reason that makes momentum strategy work.

For example, some investors are anxious about booking losses and hence hold on to losing stocks for too long, hopeful of a rebound in prices. On the other hand, a few investors sell their winners way too early.

Also, investors initially tend to underreact to news, events or data releases. However, once things become clear, they have a habit of going with the flow and overreacting, causing dramatic price reactions. These behavioral problems extend trends, thus opening up huge opportunities for momentum players.

So, it’s a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. Momentum investing is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. This strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play.

Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

- Zacks

Screening Parameters

Percentage Change in Price (52 Weeks) = Top #50: This selects the top 50 stocks with the best percentage price change over the last 52 weeks. This parameter ensures we get the best stocks that have appreciated steadily over the past year.

Percentage Change in Price (1 Week) = Bottom #10: From the above 50 stocks, we then choose those that are also among the 10 worst performers over a short one-week period. This parameter picks the ones that have witnessed a short-term pullback in price.

Zacks Rank #1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Momentum Style Score of B or Better: A top Momentum Style Score knocks out a lot of the screening process as it takes into account several factors that include volume change and performance relative to its peers. It indicates when the timing is best to grab a stock and take advantage of its momentum with the highest probability of success. Stocks with a Momentum Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), handily outperform other stocks.

Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.

Market Capitalization = Top #3000: We have chosen stocks that are among the top 3000 in terms of market value to ensure the stability of price.

Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that these stocks are easily tradable.

Here are three of the six stocks that made it through this screen:

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is a leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data centers, campus and routing environments. Arista Networks benefits from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The stock has gained 71.5% in the past year but declined 1.9% in the past week. It has a Momentum Score of B.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is a global energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. Occidental Petroleum’s focus on operational efficiency enables it to leverage the increase in commodity prices to improve its balance sheet and liquidity position. The stock has returned 40% in the past year but lost 2% in the past week. It has a Momentum Score of A.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Houlihan Lokey, Inc. HLI is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and financial restructuring. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. The stock has appreciated 58.2% in the past year but declined 5% in the past week. It has a Momentum Score of A.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research