Amyris (AMRS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Amyris, Inc. AMRS will release fourth-quarter 2021 results before the bell on Mar 1.

The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 244.5%, on average. It posted a negative earnings surprise of 80% in the last reported quarter. The company’s fourth-quarter results are likely to have benefited from continued strong growth in its consumer brands.

Shares of Amyris are down 70.6% in the past year compared with 15.3% decline of the industry.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales for Amyris is currently pegged at $62 million, which suggests a decline of around 22.5% year over year.

Some Factors at Play

The company’s fourth-quarter results are likely to have benefited from higher product revenues on the back of strong consumer business revenues. It witnessed record consumer revenues in the third quarter. The momentum is likely to have continued in the December quarter.

Amyris is seeing strong growth in its consumer brands. The addition of new brands is expected to have supported its top line in the fourth quarter.

However, the company is likely to have witnessed sustained challenges from supply-chain disruptions in the December quarter. Headwinds from raw material supply bottlenecks and higher freight costs are expected to have continued in the quarter. The company is expected to have faced shipping and port unloading issues in the fourth quarter. This is likely to have impacted its ingredients revenues and margins.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amyris this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Amyris is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at a loss of 20 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Amyris currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM, scheduled to release earnings on Mar 2, has an Earnings ESP of +15.68% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sociedad Quimica’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 12.8% upward over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for SQM’s earnings for the quarter stands at 97 cents.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SID, scheduled to release earnings on Mar 9, has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The consensus estimate for Companhia Siderurgica’s fourth-quarter earnings has been stable over the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SID’s earnings for the quarter stands at 28 cents.

Seabridge Gold Inc. SA, expected to release earnings on Mar 23, has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The consensus estimate for Seabridge Gold’s fourth-quarter earnings has been stable in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SA’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 4 cents.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

