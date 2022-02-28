United Airlines (UAL) to Resume San Francisco-Melbourne Flights
After months of suspension due to coronavirus-related woes, United Airlines (UAL) is set to resume San Francisco-Melbourne flights in May.
United Airlines UAL is set to resume San Francisco-Melbourne, Australia flights from May 7, as per reports. The service has remained suspended for long due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
Throughout the pandemic, United Airlines had maintained its passenger service to Australia. UAL offers the maximum number of flights to Australia among all U.S. carriers, the company had said earlier.
United Airlines is currently offering direct flights to Sydney, Australia from San Francisco, CA and Los Angeles. Apart from resuming the San Francisco-Melbourne service, the carrier plans to resume other services to Australia, including flights from Houston, TX, this year.
Last December, United Airlines announced a new partnership with Virgin Australia Group, offering customers wider connectivity between the United States and Australia. Subject to government approval, the partnership is expected to begin later this year.
The deal will offer United Airlines’ eligible premier MileagePlus members and Virgin Australia’s Velocity members priority check-in, boarding, baggage delivery, additional baggage check allowance and security clearance. It will also provide customers lounge access.
