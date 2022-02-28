Should You Buy Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Ahead of Earnings?
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Abercrombie & Fitch ANF may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report.
That is because Abercrombie & Fitch is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ANF in this report.
In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at $1.31 per share for ANF, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for ANF, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +2.35% heading into earnings season.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and EPS Surprise
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-eps-surprise | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Why is this Important?
A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here).
Given that ANF has a Zacks Rank #3 and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead of earnings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for Abercrombie & Fitch, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
5 Habits Every CEO Should Avoid to Be a Remarkable Leader
-
Great Resignation or Great Redirection?
-
'We Kissed a Lot of Frogs.' Kris Jenner on How She Built an Empire and Her Advice For Aspiring Entrepreneurs
-
Why We Choke Under Pressure and How to Avoid It, According to a Cognitive Scientist
-
How This 'Accidental Entrepreneur' Is Taking on Legacy Floral Companies and Disrupting the Industry
-
2 Keys to Improving Leaders' Mental and Emotional Wellbeing
-
Why 'Proximity Bias' Keeps Leaders From Excelling in the Era of Remote Work