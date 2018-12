Plan ahead for tax time.

October 9, 2002 1 min read

The IRS allows self-employed businesspeople to deduct 60 percent of health insurance premium costs. For more information on specific IRS guidelines, request IRS Publication 533, Self Employment Tax, and IRS Publication 502, Medical and Dental Expenses, by visiting www.irs.gov.

