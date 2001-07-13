Sobik's Announces Intent to Acquire Weight Loss Forever

<b></b>

July 13, 2001

Heathrow, Florida-Sobik's International Franchising Inc. announced the signing of a letter of intent to acquire Weight Loss Forever Inc., a 22-unit franchise system that helps customers lose weight through a line of supplements, food products and clinical support.

"We are thrilled that we have been able to agree to terms on this acquisition," says Christopher M. Schwartz, Sobik's chairman. "Weight Loss Forever is an excellent company with strong management that has over 30 years experience in the weight loss and nutrition industry and a concept we believe could be rolled out nationally."

Schwartz believes the nutritional aspects of both brands make for a perfect fit. "Submarine sandwiches have long been viewed as the healthy choice among the fast-food purveyors," he says. "Sobik's now has a very solid platform to develop our identity as a more nutritious dining experience." -Sobik's International Franchising Inc.