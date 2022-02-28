In the Green Hydrogen Revolution, the “Next Tesla” Is Ready to Soar

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

The best investment opportunities in the market — the kind that make millionaires many times over — are often found in places most people aren’t looking.

Source: Shutterstock

And that’s why I think the next generation of millionaire-maker stocks will be found in the Green Hydrogen Economy.

Yep. I’m well aware of the back story on hydrogen. It’s been touted as a viable clean energy source since the 1970s. Yet, since then, it hasn’t been used to do much of anything as far as powering our world goes. The past 50 years in the Hydrogen Economy have been characterized by little more than a series of false starts.

I know all that. And so does the market. That’s why hydrogen stocks don’t get as much “love” as solar, wind or EV stocks.

But this is a huge mistake. Despite its series of struggles over the past half-century, hydrogen is on the cusp of finally coming into its own and living up to the decades-old promise of becoming the world’s most important, most reliable, cheapest clean energy source.

That will happen in the 2020s. As it does, we will witness the emergence of an $11 TRILLION Green Hydrogen Economy — and the rise of the “Next Tesla.”

Let’s Talk Science



Click to Enlarge

To understand the huge opportunity in this space, we need to first rewind to our Chemistry 101 classes.

Recall the periodic table. Hydrogen is the lightest element in the universe. As such, you can fit a lot more hydrogen atoms into a finite space than, say, lithium atoms. And this means that any power source made with hydrogen will be infinitely more energy-dense than a power source made with something else.

That has enormous implications.

In transportation markets, more energy density means hydrogen fuel cells have longer driving ranges and faster refuel times than batteries.

In stationary markets, it means they have more consistent and robust power output.

And in all markets, it means hydrogen fuel cells are much lighter and more transportable.

Make no mistake. Hydrogen has some enormous value-adds in the clean energy world.

Indeed, that’s why — once it becomes cost-effective and viable — those producing and supplying green hydrogen will be among the most important energy companies in the world. Hydrogen stocks will be some of the best-performing tech stocks of the 2020s.

But why now? After all, the periodic table hasn’t changed over the past 50 years. So what has changed that will allow hydrogen to takeover in the 2020s?

We believe that for the first time ever, all the stars have aligned for the Green Hydrogen Economy to “tip” into hypergrowth mode this year.

The Green Hydrogen Economy Is at a Tipping Point

For starters, there are favorable politics. In the 1970s, no one cared about decarbonization. Now seemingly every country and company in the world has a net-zero emissions target by 2030, 2040, or 2050. And the recent invasion of Ukraine only underscores the need for countries to disband their reliance on Russian oil and establish energy independence via clean energy sources.

The costs of hydrogen have plummeted, too. Economies of scale and advanced technologies have resulted in the declining expense of hydrogen fuel cells, falling 60% over the past decade. Deloitte expects hydrogen fuel cell costs to drop below electric battery and combustion engine costs in just a few years.

The tech has dramatically improved. Technological breakthroughs and dwindling renewable energy costs have led to a new era of scalable “Green Hydrogen” production. Hydrogen is cost-effectively produced from renewable energy sources like solar and wind — and not from natural gas, which is how most hydrogen has historically been produced.

In other words, while the periodic table hasn’t changed over the past 50 years, everything else has. And for first time ever, all the growth drivers for green hydrogen have shown up at the same time.

In the words of Matthew Blieske, Shell’s (NYSE: SHLX ) global hydrogen product manager:

“[In the past] there was a policy missing, or the technology wasn’t quite ready, or people were not so serious about decarbonization. We don’t see those barriers anymore.”

With those obstacles removed, the Green Hydrogen Economy will tip into its long overdue renaissance in the 2020s, creating what Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) sees as an $11 TRILLION hydrogen market in the coming decades.

The opportunity before you today is that most investors are sleeping on hydrogen stocks, meaning that you can buy them right now while they’re on sale.

Investing in Green Hydrogen

Which stocks am I talking about?

To answer that question, let’s turn to our flagship investment research advisory, Innovation Investor, where we exclusively invest in the world’s most transformative megatrends, like cloud computing, AI, electric vehicles, blockchain, gene-editing, and… yes… hydrogen.

We’ve put together a portfolio of what we feel are the world’s most innovative stocks with huge long-term upside potential.

And in that portfolio, we own one hydrogen company.

It is, by far and away, the strongest hydrogen company in the market today — a company that projects to be the “Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) of Hydrogen.” And its stock — well, let’s just say it could follow in the same explosive footsteps of Tesla, too.

The history of hydrogen as a viable clean energy source is riddled with empty promises and broken dreams.

However, this time is different. Hydrogen is ready to reshape the world’s energy landscape with ultra-affordable, ultradense, ultrareliable and ultratransportable clean energy.

Investors who bet early on this revolution will win big. And in our Innovation Investor portfolio, we’re betting big on hydrogen.

But that’s not all.

Alongside the “Next Tesla” in the Innovation Investor portfolio, we also own one, tiny $3 stock that is pioneering a forever battery that will, alongside hydrogen, help redefine the world’s energy grid over the next decade.

As big of a winner as our top hydrogen stock will be, this $3 “forever battery” stock could be an even bigger winner.

Find out more details here.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post In the Green Hydrogen Revolution, the “Next Tesla” Is Ready to Soar appeared first on InvestorPlace.