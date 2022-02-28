Do Not Ignore These Red Flags With Palantir Technologies

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR ) has struggled in 2022 thus far, especially when considering the last two turbulent years its had. PLTR stock opened at $10 when it came public in 2020 and now trades for just a dollar more and change. It did go as high as $35 and was taken by a Reddit storm in 2021, but that did not last long.

The stock is down 51% over the past year and down 17% in the past few weeks since reporting its fourth-quarter results. It is hitting new lows and is inching closer to a single digit.

The company has been secretive about its clients and the work it does. It has several government clients and is consistently growing its commercial client base. But it is still reporting disappointing numbers.

So, are the shares worth your money? Personally, I think not. Let’s dig into why PLTR stock is a risk to avoid at all costs.

Red Flags to Watch Out For

It looks like Wall Street is tired of waiting for Palantir to make big moves and show a profit. The company has been in existence for long enough to report a profit and it’s shown its products are useful by bagging multiple government contracts, but the numbers are not impressive. On top of that, competition is rising and PLTR stock valuation is a concern.

While the company is trying to diversify sales away from government agencies, it has invested millions in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), generating significant revenue. The commercial revenue is not growing at the same pace as government revenue while at the same time seeing a deceleration in government-generated revenue, which will likely impact the bottom line.

The company added only $8 million in new government revenue in 2021, compared to an addition of $77 million in 2020. Additionally, it added zero new government customers since 2020. Revenue growth declined from a 34% growth in Q3 to 26% in Q4. This shows that the business is slowing down and the costs are rising, which leaves more room for PLTR stock to fall. Its forward guidance is not impressive either.

Ark Investment Is Getting Rid of PLTR Stock

Interestingly, Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management dumped PLTR shares after disappointing results. The investment management firm sold 11 million shares worth $123 million. Ark Invest had about 25 million shares in Palantir before this trade.

Wall Street analysts are also downgrading PLTR stock. Citi analyst Tyler Radke has reduced the price target to $10. Further, RBC Analyst Rishi Jaluria also lowered the price target to $9 with an Underperform rating on the shares after the mixed Q4 results.

The Bottom Line on PLTR Stock

I do not think PLTR stock will rebound anytime soon. We may see another low before it starts to rise. Macroeconomic factors are certainly playing a role in the stock’s downfall but that’s giving PLTR stock too much credit. I do not see the extended selloff ending in the near term. Palantir will draw investors’ attention in the future but now is not the time. It will have to improve its profitability to remain at the top of its game.

The business may have an impressive list of clients, but that simply will not make the business good. Palantir will have to show its true strength and potential in the fundamentals. Until the company turns profitable, it could continue to lose the trust and interest of investors.

There is a lot to love and hate about PLTR stock, but now is not the time to bet your money on it.

On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

