Make customer contact to avoid needing collections.

July 13, 2001 1 min read

Try this proactive approach to prompt a customer to pay faster: About 10 days before payment is due, call to ask if the customer received the bill. Make sure he or she is satisfied with the product; then ask politely, "Do you anticipate any problems paying your bill on time?"

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Book You'll Ever Need