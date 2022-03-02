Macmerise Celfie Design Raises $1 Million In A Pre-Series A Round Led By Inflection Point Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Macmerise Celfie Design Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday announced to have raised $1 million in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Other investors who participated in the round include Amitabh Bachchan, Tarun Katial, Ajmera Group and NAFA Capital, among others. Funds will be utilized to improve tech infrastructure, on-board more brands and celebrities to launch the merchandise, to reach a wider audience, and develop new innovative products.

Company

“Our conquest is to simplify the customer journey in their search of buying their favorite designer merchandise. We aim to join hands with leading celebrities/creators of this generation to build their authentic range of designer products and manage the complete supply chain cycle of these brands,” says Sahil Shah, founder and CEO, Macmerise Celfie Design.

“Creative and expressive merchandise is fast emerging as a preferred category for GenZ and millennials who are looking for brands that speak their lingo. Macmerise Celfie Design as a company aims to tell your story through your accessories and as investors, we find this proposition promising in terms of growth and scale,” says Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

Macmerise is disrupting the existing merchandise selling space with its tech forward platform for influencers, brands, and content creators, enabling them to co-create and launch their merchandise and ability to customize products including themed merchandises across multiple product categories and manage end to end fulfillment of these products; all under one roof. Apart from their website, they sell through 35-plus stores (Hamleys, Reliance Digital, Cred, ToysRUs, Planet Superheroes, Entertainment Store) and online marketplaces such as ShopDisney, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra. Company is leveraging the already established supply chain across India, China, and the UAE along with existing celebrity partnerships and collaborations. Macmerise Celfie Design has opted for no inventory, just in time model that helps them standardize their operations and costs, hence enables them to maintain a certain standard of quality and scale faster. Macmerise is a one-stop-shop for themed merchandise for influencers and brands offering 50-plus products across categories such as consumer electronics, fashion and apparel, mobile accessories, games and stationery, home and kitchen and many more.