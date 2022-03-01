Man Who Told People to Get Out of Enron in 2001 Details Red Flag Warnings for 10 Stocks
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Louis Navellier’s legendary system helped him warn folks ahead of Enron’s collapse. Now it’s issuing red flag warnings for 10...
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Six months before Enron fell more than 98%…
When Wall Street and the media were still praising it as a great company to buy…
Louis Navellier’s legendary stock grading system flashed an urgent warning to get out.
Unfortunately, thousands of everyday people missed out on this warning and were led right into the historic collapse.
Many of whom thought Enron was a safe haven for their retirement savings.
And today, Navellier’s system has identified an even greater threat.
But this time, it’s not just one stock that is in danger of crashing.
The same stock grading system that predicted Enron’s collapse is currently flashing red flags on TEN stocks…
And most people don’t have a clue that anything is wrong.
“As sales, earnings and margin expansion continues to slow, I expect that the stock market will continue to lose breadth and power. Essentially, the stock market is going into a funnel and there will fewer leaders in the upcoming months,” says Louis.
This could lead to a generational shift in wealth that boils down to who is still holding these companies when the hammer drops… and who is able to get out in time.
There is a chance we see this start to happen in a matter of months…
Which is why Louis is stepping forward today with a controversial message that is sure to ruffle the feathers of the higher-ups on Wall Street.
To help protect hardworking Main Street Americans from losing money…
He recently recorded an emergency broadcast.
One in which he details the 10 stocks that investors need to get out of now.
As well as steps they can take to prepare for the 2022 market.
You can view the full, unedited video of his broadcast for free.
Click here to watch it now… and find out why Louis refused to wait any longer to get the word out.
Click Here to View His Presentation
About Growth Investor
In Growth Investor, we focus on today’s best mid- to large-cap stocks from a variety of sectors. The Buy List contains specific Buy Below prices and is always sorted into 3 categories of portfolio risk — Conservative, Moderately Aggressive or Aggressive — so you can buy according to your personal risk tolerance. Louis Navellier has been involved in the investing world for over 30 years. Since founding their research firm 45 years ago, their elite group has been responsible for accurately forecasting many of the world’s most innovative technological trends and breakthroughs long before they achieved mainstream acceptance.
*All investing includes risk of loss*
The post Man Who Told People to Get Out of Enron in 2001 Details Red Flag Warnings for 10 Stocks appeared first on InvestorPlace.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
5 Habits Every CEO Should Avoid to Be a Remarkable Leader
-
Great Resignation or Great Redirection?
-
'We Kissed a Lot of Frogs.' Kris Jenner on How She Built an Empire and Her Advice For Aspiring Entrepreneurs
-
Why We Choke Under Pressure and How to Avoid It, According to a Cognitive Scientist
-
How This 'Accidental Entrepreneur' Is Taking on Legacy Floral Companies and Disrupting the Industry
-
2 Keys to Improving Leaders' Mental and Emotional Wellbeing
-
Why 'Proximity Bias' Keeps Leaders From Excelling in the Era of Remote Work