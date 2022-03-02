Practically acquires Fedena school ERP

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Practically, an experiential learning app for students of classes 6th to 12th, has acquired Fedena.

Apart from school management software, which includes admission, HR-related operations, examination and event management, school ID card generation, the easy to use Fedena software also offers a platform for parent-teacher collaboration, fee management and online payment, grade books and reports, managing timetables, attendance and scheduling, online examinations to name a few. Through this acquisition, Practically will also provide high-quality immersive content, simulations, games and its robust test-prep platform to the vast and varied network of Fedena schools globally, said a statement.

“We are thrilled to announce that Practically has become the world’s first most comprehensive edtech product suite. Fedena is a globally recognized solution provider that has helped educational institutes lower the cost of administration by integrating school management functions into a single easy-to-use software. This move not only boosts our active user base but also gives us an immediate global reach, besides allowing us to offer our product and services to Fedena’s existing network of schools,” said Charu Noheria, co-founder and COO, Practically.

“Practically has meticulously built a strong presence in the school education space in India and the Middle East, gradually expanding to other territories as well. We have shared synergies of bringing the best of technology to schools across the globe,” said Neelakantha Karinje, CEO of Fedena.

Founded in 2018, Practically uses next-generation interactive methods, such as augmented reality (AR), simulations and 3D videos for an enhanced learning experience. It is an intelligent, interactive and immersive learning app for students of classes 6 to 12 with a focus on STEM learning. Life-like simulations and AR experiences are combined with learning pathways to bring learning alive and increase the rate of retention of concepts, added the statement.