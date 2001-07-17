Precision Tune, Decorating Den Interiors Go Online To Get Closer To Customers

<b></b>

July 17, 2001 2 min read

Carlsbad, California-Kinzan, a provider of distribution chain applications, announced that the company has implemented its CORE3 systems for the Precision Tune Auto Care and Decorating Den Interiors franchise systems.

Both Precision Tune Auto Care and Decorating Den Interiors use Kinzan's CORE3 to enable their locations to manage their businesses online. The application helps companies with widespread locations control corporate and product information while providing the flexibility for each location to tailor its site to local market needs.

"These successful franchise organizations and our other customers have realized that it is critical to include their distributors in their Web strategies," says Gari Cheever, president and CEO of Kinzan. "Our applications help these widespread organizations drive business to the local level, where buyers become loyal customers."

Automotive repair provider Precision Tune Auto Care is offering a one-page Web site to each of its stores, along with an upgrade option for as many as 30 pages. The sites contain branded company information, a list of services, specialty articles and customer coupons, and give each location the flexibility to add their address, staff and other specific information. Job openings can also be included on the sites.

"We are excited to offer our service locations the ability to market themselves online," says Kevin Bates, vice president of marketing for Leesville, Virginia-based Precision Tune. "Kinzan equips our franchises with another touch point for customers to do business with us, which adds tremendous value to our bottom line."

Customers logging onto www.precisiontune.com are able to locate a franchise by zip code.

Shop-at-home interior decorating service Decorating Den Interiors wanted a similar Web presence for its more than 500 franchisees.

"We are committed to promoting and enhancing the businesses of our franchise owners through technology," says Jim Bugg, Jr., president and CEO of Montgomery Village, Maryland-based Decorating Den Interiors. "Our applications needed to be both flexible and easy to use. With Kinzan our owners can create, personalize and update their Web site themselves, while maintaining the control and consistency that is necessary for a franchise organization."

Each franchise has a five-page site featuring their contact information, products, services and current events. Customers can find a designer through www.decoratingden.com. -Business Wire