Financial News-Wendy's, Sonic, RadioShack, Panera Bread

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dublin, Ohio-Wendy's International Inc. says it expects net income to rise 1.1 percent in the second quarter as strength at the company's Tim Horton's units helped mitigate higher beef and utility costs. The company expects overall net income of about $56 million, or 47 cents a share, in the quarter, up from the 43 cents a share earned a year ago. -Reuters

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-Sonic Corp. recorded a 26-percent increase in net income and a 23-percent increase in revenues during the quarter ended May 31. The drive-in restaurant company saw net income grow from $9.1 million a year ago to $11.5 million. Sonic CEO Clifford Hudson cites higher franchising income, improved profitability at the restaurant and corporate levels, and increased drive-in openings as factors in the company's performance. -Daily Oklahoman Online

Fort Worth, Texas-RadioShack reports that sales at stores open at least one year rose 4 percent in June on strong sales of wireless equipment. Total sales in June rose 8 percent to $356.6 million from $331.4 million last year. -Reuters

St. Louis-Systemwide comparable store sales for Panera Bread Co. increased 6.8 percent for the four-week period that ended June 16 and 7.2 percent for the 24-week period that ended June 16. -PR Newswire

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market