Do You Need Support?

You may think "Who needs another support group?" Homebased business owners, that's who.

July 16, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

First, invite everyone you know who fits the profile of a prospective member. Realize your first meeting will likely be small, but membership should grow as the word gets around.

It's important to stay flexible. Some groups meet on a set date; others hold them open. Sometimes topics are set in advance, but more often the group will gravitate toward the topics they need to discuss.

Being part of a group can pay off in more than support. Join together than take advantage of group discounts and buying power. You may even end up partnering with some members of your group for business projects.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ