Use Your Business Cards

Two sides add up to twice as much marketing power.

July 17, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Traditional business cards don't do the job when it comes to marketing. If all your card does is give out your company's address and phone number, it isn't working hard enough for you. Smart marketers know that business cards can do much more. Why not try using both sides of business cards? Use the back of your cards to let people know about the extra services you provide that they might not be aware of. On the front, display your phone number prominently and include a few words emphasizing the benefits of your business. Or consider making your business card a reflection of your personality. Without getting too cutesy, have one of your favorite quotes printed on the back.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business