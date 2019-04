Certain phrases indicate danger when buying a business opportunity.

Is a franchise or business opportunity seller doing the hustle? Watch out for a salesperson who says things like, "Territories are going fast," "Act now or you'll be shut out" or "I'm leaving town on Monday, so make your decision now." Legitimate sellers will not pressure you to rush into such a big decision. If someone gives you the hustle, give that opportunity the thumbs-down.

