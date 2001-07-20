Use Less Energy

You can save a lot of money on your bottom line just by watching your energy costs.

Here are some smart steps you can take to trim your expenses:

Adjust your thermostats. Don't pay for heating or air conditioning when your building is not occupied.

Use water-flow restrictors in sink faucets.

Turn off all lights when they're not needed. Also, turn off equipment that's not being used.

When replacing computers, copiers, printers, etc., buy energy-efficient equipment.

Keep your exterior doors closed as much as possible.

Encourage your employees to be energy-conscious. Try offering them a small reward or other incentive for energy-saving ideas.

If these suggestions seem trivial, remember any money you save goes straight to your bottom line.

