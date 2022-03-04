Apollo.io Raises $110 Million In Series C Round

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apollo.io, the integrated B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, has closed $110 million in a Series C round of funding led by Sequoia Capital, along with existing investors Tribe Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and NewView Capital.

Pexels

With this funding round, Apollo.io will accelerate its product-led growth, increase its investment in product and engineering.

“Apollo’s mission is to make world-class go-to-market solutions simple and accessible to all. We are one of the fastest-growing sales platforms integrating the most accurate buyer data with powerful engagement, automation and intelligence tools to easily find and target the right buyer at the right time with the right message. This funding will enable us to hire the very best people in the industry, continue to build and market our category-leading sales intelligence, engagement platform and accelerate our growth with investments in marketing and sales,” said Tim Zheng, co-founder and CEO, Apollo.io.

Apollo.io is trusted by over 160,000 companies and more than one million users globally, from rapidly growing startups to some of the world's largest enterprises. Apollo.io provides sales teams with easy access to contact data for over 220 million contacts, along with tools to engage with these contacts in one single platform. By helping sales professionals find the most accurate contact information and automating the outreach process, Apollo.io aims to turn prospects into customers, said a statement.