The Executive Selection: Soleil

Whether you’re heading out for a Sunday brunch, or for a weekend gateway, Soleil has the bag for you.

Soleil Soleil AW21

As a sustainable accessories brand, Soleil uses the highest quality and locally sourced fabrics to create personalized handbags, travel bags, and other travel accessories. The Spanish brand’s newest Autumn/Winter range features luxurious tweed fabrics for the winter season, with versatile styles for various occasions.

And of course, each bag is really your own, as all handbags and travel bags are personalized with the client’s monogram and choice of color. Plus, as Soleil’s footprint further grows in the Middle East market, the new collection also offers monogram customization in Arabic.

Currently showcased in concept stores in Dubai, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, head to your nearest store (or the Soleil website) to grab your own piece and support the slow fashion movement.

