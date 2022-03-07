E-sports Gaming Platform Gamerji Raises $1.1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Round Led By Unicorn India Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

E-sports gaming platform, Gamerji, on Monday announced to have raised $ 1.1 million in a pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from Stadia Ventures, Urmin Group family office and existing investors. Funds will be utilized to enhance tournament organization technology, build social features for the gamers and expand to middle-east, north Africa and south-east Asia.

“Esports is still at a very early stage in India and there is a lot of talent that needs to be explored. Gamerji intends to be a platform of choice where gamers can showcase their skills, build their stats and grow the community,” says Soham Thacker, founder and CEO, Gamerji.

As per a recent report by the All India Gaming Federation in 2020, there were 365 million online gamers in the country, with the number expected to rise to 510 million by 2022, with a corresponding growth of women gamers. An increasing number of young video gamers view competitive gaming as a career opportunity, rather than just a recreational activity. Today, gamers need platforms that can provide them with competitive exposure to help in their e-sports journey and hone their skills. GamerJi addresses aspiring gamers in India to provide them with evolving gaming possibilities and aims to position India as a global leader in e-sports. This shows a massive potential for the gaming industry to grow in India said the company in a statement.

“The gaming industry in India is finally coming of age as the government is setting up the AVGC hub in Bangalore and against the backdrop of metaverse and Web 3.0. E-sports is growing the fastest within the overall gaming market. We continue to share the vision of the company and back them as they look to expand to other international geographies,” says Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures.

Founded in 2019 by gaming expert and serial entrepreneur Soham Thacker, Gamerji is currently serving 2.3 million gamers from India and has conducted more than 29,000 tournaments till date. Since the seed round in December 2020, Gamerji has increased its user base by 3 times and is conducting more than 200 tournaments every day for more than 15 titles. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the company plans to be the first step for all aspiring gamers to start their e-sports journey by organizing tournaments and plans to gain more than 5 Million users from India, while also expanding its tournament services in middle-east, north Africa and south-east Asia in 2022. Gamerji launched its new version in November 2021 with exciting features like enhanced profile, gaming stats, community creation, e-sports content and collegiate leagues.