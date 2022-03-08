Farmer to Financing Czar

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After doing his under-graduation from Aston University, Birmingham, UK where Anshul Khadwalia perused B.Sc Honours in Business Administration with a major in marketing and minor in operations, he joined Indofarm in 2012. Khadwalia was responsible for domestic sales at Indofarm till the time, he received the license for the NBFC-Barota Finance. While working at his father’s firm Indofarm, which created India’s one of the largest tractor range – he was closely working with the farmers. “Observing their lives so closely made me realize the level of grit, determination, talent and enterprise available in the rural area however there were hardly any bank who would help them turn their dreams into reality,” share Khadwalia on the formation of Barota Finance. He dreamt of creating an organization where from pre-harvest to postharvest he could empower farmers financially across the complete rural Agri supply chain thus supporting the nation’s farmers to uplift their Socio economic condition. Barota Finance now has a strong and growing team of 205 plus professionals. “We have disbursed loans of over 260 crores to 7000 plus farmers. We are present in over 18 states in the country,” states Khadwalia. Without diluting any equity, the NBFC has self-equity and debt model.

Barota Finance

Talking about attracting and retaining talent, Khadwalia says, “I strongly believe any organization is as good as its people. We are a very democratic set up that inspires innovation and an open-door culture. Apart from the best industry practices like very handsome performance incentives. I work very closely with all levels of my team. I want to understand every employee’s aspiration, what motivates that individual and incentivize accordingly. With the current size of the organization, this strategy has really worked out for us.” Going one step further, the organization was extremely emphatic with the entire team and customers. Customers were given the flexibility to adopt the structured payments without any charges, which always support the farmers. As per Khadwalia, Barota finance aspires to be a 360-degree one-stop-shop NBFC in the rural Agri chain, empowering rural India from pre-harvest to post. “We are gearing up on tech to launch new products like Kisaan credit card and facilitate the options for buy now pay later,” concludes Khadwalia.