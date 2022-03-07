SoFi Stock Is a Buy For These 2 Reasons

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Fintech disrupter SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI ) is enjoying a growing user base and massive popularity. It carved a niche in the industry and is one of the top fintech companies today. SoFi is constantly taking steps to advance across new markets and increase revenue. SOFI stock may not be able to reflect the potential of the company, but it certainly looks undervalued considering the future growth rate.

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

The company recently reported the fourth-quarter results and impressed investors with a solid guideline, rising 12% in late February. But SOFI quickly gave those gains back to fall to $10, and is down more than 35% so far in 2021.

I believe SOFI stock has massive potential to soar in the coming years and now is a good time to buy the stock. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the two reasons you must keep SOFI stock on your radar.

Expansion Opportunity Through Technisys Deal

SoFi Technologies agreed to purchase Technisys in an all-stock deal worth $1.1 billion. It is a cloud-based banking platform that can benefit SoFi’s business significantly. The deal will close in the coming quarter and this agreement will help SoFi achieve its goal of being a one-stop shop for all financial services.

Technisys could significantly contribute to the bottom line and have a solid impact on the growth and revenue of SoFi. It has clients across many Latin American countries and this customer base will benefit SoFi in the long term.

Solid Financials

For the fourth quarter, SoFi reported adjusted revenue of $280 million, a 54% year over year rise, and a net GAAP loss of$111 million that was higher than that reported a year ago. The company achieved growth across the board, which is a positive catalyst. Most importantly, the company continued to attract new customers in the quarter. It brought in 523,000 customers bringing the total to 3.5 million. This is an 87% rise from the previous year.

Customers added close to 900,000 product accounts and brought the total to 5.2 million, which is almost double from the previous year. For 2022, the company expects adjusted net revenue of $1.57 billion at a growth rate of 55%.

Despite the sell-off, pandemic and investor sentiment, SoFi Technologies has consistently shown growth and the numbers are proof. The company expects to start seeing contributions from the chartered SoFi Bank in the next quarter. It has recently received approval from the bank regulators in California and if it continues to expand its reach across the country, there will be no looking back. With the Technisys acquisition, it expects to see a growth of 20% to 25% for the year.

The Bottom Line On SOFI Stock

SOFI stock has been falling for the past few months and the fourth-quarter results come as a sigh of relief for investors. All in all, the company is healthy and on the right track.

With the bank charter and Technisys acquisition, it will be able to make it easier and more convenient for customers to handle their finances. SoFi is certainly advancing close to its goal of being the one-stop shop for all finances.

The numbers prove that the company has the potential and ability to scale. This will reflect on SOFI stock in the long term. SoFi Technologies is still in the growth stage and there is a lot to look forward to.

If the company continues to grow at the current rate, it will be able to impress investors with solid numbers and massive growth. At $10, SOFI stock looks undervalued and is a good chance to take a position.

On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post SoFi Stock Is a Buy For These 2 Reasons appeared first on InvestorPlace.