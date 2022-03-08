Cooby Announces $2.9 Million Funding To Re-Imagine Sales Engagement And Inbox Productivity For WhatsApp And LINE

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Taiwan-based conversation management tool Cooby has raised $2.9 million till date led by Sequoia India’s Surge and Pear VC. The tool helps businesses streamline engagement and individuals to organize their customer conversations and boost inbox productivity.

Company handout

Cooby’s team management solution provides full transparency into WhatsApp and LINE, enabling a smooth flow of data, information and feedback that empowers each and every level of the sales organization to evolve and achieve greater results.

“Since October 2021, we have expanded our customer base to Germany, India, Indonesia, Singapore and the US. Additionally, in the last three months, we’ve seen the user base of our WhatsApp inbox productivity Chrome extension grow by 350 per cent, and it is now being used in 80-plus countries. We look forward to further strengthening our Cooby workspace product with the funds raised, on top of expanding our team,” said Wen Shaw, CEO and co-founder of Cooby.

“Cooby has created a huge impact in our coaching team as they are now able to easily navigate through their inboxes and work effectively. Features like the tabs, mentions and mark all as read have saved us at least 20 per cent of time spent on WhatsApp. We recommend Cooby to any business using WhatsApp for sales and customer support," said Pascal Lammers, the head of digitisation of Mission Mittelstand GmbH.

Cooby was founded in November 2020 by Jocelin Ho and Wen Shaw in Taiwan. Cooby is a conversation management solution for WhatsApp and other business messaging channels. The company re-imagines sales management for a messaging-first world by building the best-in-class engagement and team management solutions on top of popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and LINE, said a statement.